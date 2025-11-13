WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) EVP Christine Ann Wolf Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $1,215,851.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,206.40. The trade was a 13.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Ann Wolf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Christine Ann Wolf sold 2,098 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.92, for a total value of $471,882.16.

WESCO International Stock Up 3.7%

WESCO International stock opened at $267.57 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $267.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.17. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens lowered WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 129.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

