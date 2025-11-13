Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $332.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.49% from the stock’s previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

MNDY stock opened at $159.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day moving average is $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 50.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 11.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in monday.com by 73.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

