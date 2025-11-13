Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AUGO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.60 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AUGO

Aura Minerals Stock Up 4.6%

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of Aura Minerals stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -62.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth $164,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth about $646,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.