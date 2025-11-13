denkapparat Operations GmbH Purchases Shares of 2,924 Crocs, Inc. $CROX

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Crocs to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. This trade represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

