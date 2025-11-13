Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $297.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $303.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

