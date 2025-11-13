Contrasting Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) & Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Banner has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Banner alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 21.80% 10.32% 1.17% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 16.57% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banner and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Banner and Northeast Indiana Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $647.40 million 3.27 $168.90 million $5.49 11.30 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $31.80 million 1.49 $4.31 million $2.30 8.70

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banner pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banner and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 3 3 0 2.50 Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Banner currently has a consensus target price of $71.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Summary

Banner beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.