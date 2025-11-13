2,480 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Purchased by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Metavasi Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 275.0% in the first quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $495,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,297,404 shares of company stock valued at $529,026,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

