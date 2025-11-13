MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.15.
MNTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of MNTN from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MNTN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MNTN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MNTN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNTN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MNTN Stock Performance
Shares of MNTN opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33. MNTN has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $32.49.
MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. MNTN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.
MNTN Company Profile
MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MNTN
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.