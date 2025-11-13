MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.15.

MNTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of MNTN from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MNTN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MNTN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MNTN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MNTN by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MNTN by 787.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 551,392 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in MNTN during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MNTN in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MNTN in the second quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTN opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33. MNTN has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. MNTN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

