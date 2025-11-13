Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Medpace by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 72,286 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 58.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $597.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.62. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total transaction of $9,120,485.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,455.55. This trade represents a 53.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total transaction of $17,225,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 925,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,587,744.10. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 134,211 shares of company stock valued at $74,459,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Barclays lifted their target price on Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.90.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

