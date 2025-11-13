Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 94,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 146,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,655,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

