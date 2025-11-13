Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cencora were worth $24,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cencora by 2.4% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $363.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $366.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.09.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

