Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Holdings Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,305. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,872.86. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 8,520 shares worth $2,255,396. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $212.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

