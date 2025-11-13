Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Brookfield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.