Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $230.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $280.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

