Vistra Corp. $VST Stock Holdings Trimmed by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Vistra were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $20,371,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Vistra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 81.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,056,000 after acquiring an additional 505,495 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,853,964.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,354.10. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Melius began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VST opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.01.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.