Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.80.

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $224.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.08. Strategy has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Strategy during the second quarter worth $556,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 71.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1,867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

