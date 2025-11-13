Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

