Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,284.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PRFZ opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
