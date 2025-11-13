Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,284.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.