Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,334 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

