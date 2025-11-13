Savant Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 42,608 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. CWM LLC grew its stake in HP by 39.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 80,925 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HP by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.18 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

