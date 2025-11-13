iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Holdings Cut by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Western Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $51,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $243.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.