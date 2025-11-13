First Western Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $686.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $670.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.73. The stock has a market cap of $720.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

