Savant Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1,260.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete raised Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $642,225.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,459.12. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $66,599.47. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,329.39. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,940 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.47. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

