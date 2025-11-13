First Western Trust Bank Sells 1,208 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $124.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

