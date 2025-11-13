Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 24.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brunswick from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BC opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. Brunswick Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently -47.25%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

