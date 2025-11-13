TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1%

TTE opened at $63.89 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.