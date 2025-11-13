Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,697,000 after purchasing an additional 271,084 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,731,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,473,000 after purchasing an additional 702,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,636,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,323,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,298.54. This trade represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $2,047,734.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 144,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,622.53. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,742,790. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.46, a PEG ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

