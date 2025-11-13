Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

