Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCS. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $5,509,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $980.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

