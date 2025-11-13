Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 168.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $255.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.23. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

