Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $439,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 598,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,171. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $32.21 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.