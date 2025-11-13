Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,207 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 17.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NU by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,422,000 after buying an additional 10,785,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,728,000 after buying an additional 11,567,865 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in NU by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after buying an additional 11,465,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NU by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after buying an additional 2,373,500 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NU shares. Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

