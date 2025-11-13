Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,120 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,718,000 after buying an additional 55,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

