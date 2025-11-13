Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree
In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $118.06.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar Tree
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- About the Markup Calculator
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.