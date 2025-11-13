Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.