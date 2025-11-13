Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Aercap in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Aercap Price Performance

Aercap stock opened at $137.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

