Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307,657 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 897,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 6.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 364,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 356,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $53.23 on Thursday. American Woodmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $775.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

