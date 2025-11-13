Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.2727.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.9%

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $8,025,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,264.40. This trade represents a 52.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $5,773,402.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,816.26. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,336 shares of company stock worth $37,611,319. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.