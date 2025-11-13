Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.27 and traded as low as C$6.73. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 265,840 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TF. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timbercreek Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The company has a market cap of C$563.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. It invests directly in a diversified portfolio of structured mortgage loans primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing commercial real estates, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

