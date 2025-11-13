Monks (LON:MNKS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,479.69 and traded as high as GBX 1,508.88. Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,486, with a volume of 4,497,263 shares.

Monks Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -179.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,479.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,357.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monks

In related news, insider David Ballance acquired 4,000 shares of Monks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,489 per share, for a total transaction of £59,560. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Monks

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.

