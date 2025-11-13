First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and traded as high as $46.78. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 125,901 shares traded.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Down 1.0%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0323 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
