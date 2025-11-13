First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and traded as high as $46.78. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 125,901 shares traded.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Down 1.0%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.53.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0323 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth $125,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,713,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

