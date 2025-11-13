Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,853,670 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $86,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 400.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,437 shares of company stock worth $18,460,963. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

Booking Trading Up 2.5%

BKNG stock opened at $5,175.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,281.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,413.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

