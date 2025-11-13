Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Cut by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,323 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $195,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3%

TSM stock opened at $290.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

