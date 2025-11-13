Candriam S.C.A. Sells 72,733 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,733 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $74,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $681.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.81 and a 200-day moving average of $569.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $823.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.57.

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.