3,441 Shares in Insulet Corporation $PODD Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after buying an additional 178,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,198,000 after acquiring an additional 120,197 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $336.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.37. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $353.50. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Insulet from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

