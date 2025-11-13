HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $61,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5%

HCA stock opened at $474.08 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $479.43. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.53.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

