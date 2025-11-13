Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.93 and traded as high as GBX 2.70. Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.70, with a volume of 708,801 shares.
Westmount Energy Stock Down 5.3%
The stock has a market cap of £3.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.19.
Westmount Energy Company Profile
Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
