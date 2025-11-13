Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,429,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $572.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.49.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,850. This represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,683 shares of company stock worth $53,517,192. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

