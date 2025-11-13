Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 10,300 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,777,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,179,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $5,740,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $470.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $530.63.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

