Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as C$1.88. Golconda Gold shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 72,852 shares.

Golconda Gold Stock Up 9.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$151.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

