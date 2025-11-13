Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $19.51. Henkel AG & Co. shares last traded at $19.4620, with a volume of 103,910 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on HENKY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

